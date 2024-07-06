TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Hits $81.62 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $81.62 million and $12.09 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,004,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,580,069,800 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

