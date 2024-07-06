BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.32 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $75.32 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $510.35 or 0.00901424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,785 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,803.78140235. The last known price of BNB is 501.96867911 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $2,030,312,239.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

