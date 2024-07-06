Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 544.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 402.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

