HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

