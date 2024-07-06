Advisor Resource Council Sells 59,526 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,526 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

