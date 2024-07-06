9,312 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,312 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 225,066 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,903 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,078.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

