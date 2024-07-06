True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.89

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.89 and traded as high as C$8.94. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 13,240 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 3.5 %

About True North Commercial REIT

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.