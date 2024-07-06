JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $392.73

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.73 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 393 ($4.97). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.91), with a volume of 101,479 shares.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of £240.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 394.35.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

