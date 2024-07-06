Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.48

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.48 and traded as high as C$87.46. Bombardier shares last traded at C$87.37, with a volume of 1,326 shares trading hands.

Bombardier Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.84.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

