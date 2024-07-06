Norden Group LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

