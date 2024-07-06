Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

