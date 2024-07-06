Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.99) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.05). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.99), with a volume of 27,013 shares changing hands.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 869 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 869. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.