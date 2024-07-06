DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $15.76. DENSO shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 30,065 shares changing hands.

DENSO Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

