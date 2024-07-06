IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.14 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.

IXICO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

IXICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.