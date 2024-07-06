Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.19. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 308,531 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vuzix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Vuzix

In other Vuzix news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,016 shares in the company, valued at $243,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $54,375. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

