Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 17,847 shares traded.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

