Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 17,847 shares traded.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
