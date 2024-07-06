Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $3.06. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 5,050 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

