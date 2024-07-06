InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.00 and traded as high as C$12.23. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 133,059 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIP.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.33%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.