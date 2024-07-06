Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.04. Energous shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 24,353 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WATT shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Energous from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energous in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Energous alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WATT

Energous Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,369.68% and a negative return on equity of 152.22%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.