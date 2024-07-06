Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.31

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$110.31 and traded as low as C$106.10. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$106.72, with a volume of 31,845 shares traded.

HPS.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Hammond Power Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$926.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.45.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

