Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 73,681 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,681 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Organon & Co. by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

