Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,370 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MS opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

