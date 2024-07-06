Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $100.80 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

