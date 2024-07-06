Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

