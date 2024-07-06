Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. FMR LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 21.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Proto Labs by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.