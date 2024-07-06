Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Xencor were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Xencor by 29,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

XNCR stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

