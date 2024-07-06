Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,760 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

