Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

