Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,663 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $123.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

