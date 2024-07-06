DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.77 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

