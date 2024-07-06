Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 241 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $151,726,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

