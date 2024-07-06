Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

