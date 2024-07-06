Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

