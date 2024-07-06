Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.