Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 506.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.