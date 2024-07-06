Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $381,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $566,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Horizon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,840,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

