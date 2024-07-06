Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,850,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,679 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 123,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $31.35.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

