Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNL opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

