Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.53% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,869,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 297,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 170,740 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,046,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

