Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

