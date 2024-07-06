Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.4 %

TXT stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

