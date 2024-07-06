Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

