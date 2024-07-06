Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,874,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,840,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

