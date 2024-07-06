iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.