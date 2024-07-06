The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Toro by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after buying an additional 328,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

