Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,000.

BATS:RDVI opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

