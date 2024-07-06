Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

