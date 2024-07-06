Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,949 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $42.09 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

