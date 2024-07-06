Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,928 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,205.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.