Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,081,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $70.87 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

